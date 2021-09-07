Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $1.63 on Major Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00003507 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $113.63 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.46 or 0.00437631 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002975 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.70 or 0.00962984 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

