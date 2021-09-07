Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.00

Security Devices International Inc (OTCMKTS:SDEV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 524058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03.

Security Devices International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDEV)

Security Devices International, Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants.

