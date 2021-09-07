Seedify.fund (SFUND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.13 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $41.35 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00006255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00127669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00174334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.93 or 0.07543482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,936.60 or 0.99766932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.81 or 0.00885964 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,053,088 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

