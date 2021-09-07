Sei Investments Co. Acquires 174,568 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,870,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 120,716 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 1.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

