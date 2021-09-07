Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Amdocs worth $13,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,670,000 after acquiring an additional 325,195 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 26,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,136,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.56. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

