Sei Investments Co. Has $11.85 Million Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,626 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Rexnord worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 5.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter worth $73,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 37.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter worth $754,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of RXN opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.56. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

In other Rexnord news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

