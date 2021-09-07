Sei Investments Co. Has $11.87 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $227.96 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.15 and a 200-day moving average of $223.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.