Sei Investments Co. Has $12.03 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Avnet worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Avnet by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.