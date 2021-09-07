Sei Investments Co. Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 23,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of NetApp worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.31.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.