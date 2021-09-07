Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of AerCap worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AerCap by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AerCap by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

