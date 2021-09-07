Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,200,000 after buying an additional 1,091,102 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,818,000 after buying an additional 1,045,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,734,000 after buying an additional 907,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

