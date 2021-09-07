Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,058 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,475 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,012 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,120,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 43.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,719 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 950,773 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $109,320,000 after purchasing an additional 54,917 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 115,354 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

NYSE BBY opened at $114.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,069 shares of company stock worth $5,456,544. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.