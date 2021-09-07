Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 431,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,598 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Virtu Financial worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 72.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 855.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 76,014 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,239.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 99.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $815,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

VIRT opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

