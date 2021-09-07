Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,932 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Newell Brands worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 445.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Newell Brands by 79.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWL. UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

