Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,567 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of FirstEnergy worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

