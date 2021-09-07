Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of The Cooper Companies worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $67,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after acquiring an additional 170,075 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after acquiring an additional 116,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $455.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $421.99 and its 200 day moving average is $400.86. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.94 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

