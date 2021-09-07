Sei Investments Co. Sells 30,264 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of DaVita worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $830,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth $201,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 487,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,737,000 after acquiring an additional 79,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $132.17 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.51.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

