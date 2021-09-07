Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,098 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

