SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.89 and last traded at $60.03. Approximately 1,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 487,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.47.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,552 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 185.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after acquiring an additional 818,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after buying an additional 482,019 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 599.5% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,017,000 after buying an additional 225,297 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after buying an additional 221,391 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.