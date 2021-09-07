Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.03

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 6392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.