SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Buys $16,695.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Denise L. Devine bought 1,500 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $16,695.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SelectQuote stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. 5,763,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,396. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.10. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 13.02.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLQT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Further Reading: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.