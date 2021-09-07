SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Buys $16,695.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Denise L. Devine bought 1,500 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $16,695.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SelectQuote stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. 5,763,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,396. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.10. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 13.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLQT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

