Selfkey Hits Market Capitalization of $47.09 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $47.09 million and $19.76 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00063376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00016546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00145183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.06 or 0.00741802 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,719,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.