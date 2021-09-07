Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,289,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE opened at $133.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

