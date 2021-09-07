Sentivate Market Capitalization Achieves $31.51 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentivate has a market cap of $31.51 million and $758,258.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00063376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00016546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00145183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.06 or 0.00741802 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.