ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,842 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $678.63 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.85 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $588.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.05. The company has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a PE ratio of 807.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

