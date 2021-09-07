ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.61

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.61 and last traded at $74.29, with a volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

