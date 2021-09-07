Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,739.39

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,739.39 ($35.79) and traded as high as GBX 2,826 ($36.92). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,813 ($36.75), with a volume of 264,237 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,739.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,513.86. The company has a market cap of £7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 31.75.

In other Severn Trent news, insider James Bowling sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,507 ($32.75), for a total value of £108,051.70 ($141,170.24).

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

