Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Trading Up 1%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $39.84. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16.

About Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water, and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Dee Valley Water.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.