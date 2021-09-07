SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Trading Down 8.5%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s stock price dropped 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 17,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,271,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SGOCO Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

