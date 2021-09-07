SharedStake (SGT) Trading Up 1,605.5% This Week

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded up 47.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. SharedStake has a market cap of $152,545.55 and $403,283.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002182 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 1,605.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00129524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00180047 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.88 or 0.07150339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,572.06 or 0.99945495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00884195 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

