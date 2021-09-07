Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.00.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE:SJR.B traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$37.16. 89,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,330. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$21.50 and a 52 week high of C$37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.19. The company has a market cap of C$18.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.