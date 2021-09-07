SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $2.35 billion and $596.98 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00127237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00176177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.07 or 0.07375097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.99 or 0.99553263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.11 or 0.00881888 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

