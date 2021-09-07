SHIELD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $119,656.87 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,679.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.98 or 0.07270818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $669.09 or 0.01433360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.25 or 0.00377573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00126178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.68 or 0.00584152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.71 or 0.00556369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00331209 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

