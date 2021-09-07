Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.96

Shares of Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 28336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40.

Shimano Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

