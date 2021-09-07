Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.31. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Shimizu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get Shimizu alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.