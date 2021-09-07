ShockWave Medical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,547 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 929% compared to the typical daily volume of 442 put options.

Shares of SWAV traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.51. 5,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,441. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -148.27 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $227.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $502,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,413.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,938,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,700 shares of company stock worth $13,982,632 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

