Shopping (SPI) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $55.63 or 0.00118811 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $52.13 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shopping has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00059528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00131826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00181363 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.29 or 0.07165418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,985.04 or 1.00339382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.50 or 0.00891589 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 937,053 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.