Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 46,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

