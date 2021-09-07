Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Shares Down 0%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) traded down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.59 and last traded at $29.59. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

SMEGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.