Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce sales of $17.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Sientra posted sales of $19.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $78.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $82.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $96.50 million, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $99.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%.

SIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. Sientra has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Sientra news, CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,994,000 after purchasing an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sientra by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,983 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,856 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Sientra by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,365,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,926,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

