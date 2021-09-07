Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce sales of $17.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. Sientra posted sales of $19.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $78.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $82.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $96.50 million, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $99.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Sientra stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Sientra has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $375.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20.

In other news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,747.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,484. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $75,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sientra in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

