Sigilon Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,068 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,793% compared to the average daily volume of 30 call options.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. 17,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,978. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $210.94 million and a PE ratio of -22.30.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGTX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $101,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

