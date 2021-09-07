Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $269.75

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $269.75 and last traded at $268.11, with a volume of 4591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.88.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.50. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after purchasing an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.