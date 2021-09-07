Signature Chain (SIGN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.23 Million

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $3,193.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded up 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00155565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.14 or 0.00735807 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

