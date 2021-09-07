Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.85

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 15650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBTX. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $733.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.85.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

