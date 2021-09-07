Simon Property Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 89,461 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 938% compared to the average daily volume of 8,619 call options.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

NYSE SPG traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $134.40. The stock had a trading volume of 59,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,764. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $137.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

