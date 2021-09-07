Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Tops $0.0420 on Major Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 29.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 60.2% against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $126,558.96 and $111.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00018488 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001289 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,014,238 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

