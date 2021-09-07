Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Down 3.3%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.24. 1,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 183,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 46.48 and a quick ratio of 46.48.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). On average, analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.