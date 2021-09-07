Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) were down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 588,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,763,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINO. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America during the first quarter worth approximately $919,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America by 511.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 57,488 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. engages in the provision of non-asset based global shipping and freight logistics integrated solution. It operates through the following segments: Inland Transportation Management Services; Freight Logistics Services; Container Trucking Services; and Bulk Cargo Container Services.

