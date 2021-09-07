Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.40

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128.40 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 127.40 ($1.66), with a volume of 549194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.66).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34).

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.